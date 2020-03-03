‘Little Libraries’ encourage reading in Harlandale ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The final “Little Library” in the Harlandale ISD was installed on Monday.

The library can be found at the Sosa Parent Education Center, in the 900 block of March Avenue.

The “Little Libraries” are part of a SA Yes initiative to encourage people to donate, borrow and share books with others in the community -- offering free books for students and parents that span a wide variety of topics, including cooking, computer programming and parenting.

“SA YES is happy to have the opportunity to team with Accenture to provide 24/7 access to books in areas that are scarce or not easily accessed,” said Danielle Gunter, Executive Director of SA YES. “It is our mission to continue to provide necessary resources to Title 1 schools in San Antonio, and this ‘Little Library’ creates a unique opportunity to do just that.”

The libraries have books for all reading levels and will provide educational resources for the whole family, including the 14,000 students in the district to enjoy.

“Harlandale Independent School District is nestled in the South Side of San Antonio, where history and traditions thrive. We take pride in honoring our unique cultural heritage and now our efforts will be generously supplemented by the ‘Little Library,’ a growing and thriving resource for our community members,” said Albert Rosales-Korrea, Public Information Officer for Harlandale ISD.