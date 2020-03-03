Take a look inside Pearl’s new luxury apartments

A look at The Pearl's new luxury apartments complex, Southline Residences.

The third apartment complex built at Pearl is now complete.

Southline Residences at 226 Newell Ave., named after being the southernmost point of Pearl, is the latest from Silver Ventures. Finishes throughout the 223-unit building’s amenities and residences incorporate original materials from the Pearl Brewery.

The $40 million development will receive nearly $3 million in property tax reimbursement over 15 years, according to its Center City Housing Incentive Policy Agreement from the City of San Antonio.

