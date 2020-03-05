WATCH: Willie Nelson cries on stage during Houston Rodeo performance

HOUSTON – Closing out night two of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Willie Nelson delivered an outstanding performance in front of more than 70,000 fans on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

He received a standing ovation mid-performance and shed a tear after singing “Always On My Mind." He was also joined on stage by his son.

Here’s what you missed if you weren’t in attendance:

Many colleagues shared pictures and videos of MD Anderson’s Dr. Jim Allison playing the harmonica.

Wow!! I can’t believe I just saw Dr. James Allison play on stage with Willie Nelson!! Total surprise pic.twitter.com/ZBJ4aIJgBe — Luis Valencia (@Luis_E_Valencia) March 5, 2020

The singer was also joined on stage by his son Lukas Nelson.

OK.



Where do I start?



1) Tonight, I watched Willie Nelson perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Absolutely nostalgic. Freaking. Texas. Legend. ❤️



2. Lukas Nelson can SANG. It’s like Willie sold his soul to the devil to create a baby with rock and blues. 😱 pic.twitter.com/au2nvsTn1p — Meagan Ellsworth (@megzmagpie) March 5, 2020

Fans enjoyed the performances of some of Nelson’s greatest hits, including “On The Road Again” and “Always On My Mind” during which fans noticed the singer became emotional.

On the road again! Willie Nelson the GOAT!🐐 pic.twitter.com/briI2c498Q — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) March 5, 2020

Willie Nelson shed a tear after singing “Always On My Mind” at the Houston Rodeo. Iconic performance from a GOAT! pic.twitter.com/cVL4L23Ihv — Eye Don’t Know You (@SirTwo80) March 5, 2020

Willie Nelson just cried singing “You Were Always On My Mind” @RODEOHOUSTON and I dunno how to handle this — u aint no cowboy (@BwadWilliams) March 5, 2020

Here’s what fans had to say about the show:

*This story originally appeared on Click2Houston.com.