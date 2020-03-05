72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

72ºF

Local News

WATCH: Willie Nelson cries on stage during Houston Rodeo performance

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Willie Nelson, Houston, Music, Texas
Willie Nelson performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 4, 2020.
Willie Nelson performs at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 4, 2020. (HLSR)

HOUSTON – Closing out night two of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Willie Nelson delivered an outstanding performance in front of more than 70,000 fans on Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

He received a standing ovation mid-performance and shed a tear after singing “Always On My Mind." He was also joined on stage by his son.

Here’s what you missed if you weren’t in attendance:

Many colleagues shared pictures and videos of MD Anderson’s Dr. Jim Allison playing the harmonica.

The singer was also joined on stage by his son Lukas Nelson.

Fans enjoyed the performances of some of Nelson’s greatest hits, including “On The Road Again” and “Always On My Mind” during which fans noticed the singer became emotional.

Here’s what fans had to say about the show:

*This story originally appeared on Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: