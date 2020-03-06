‘Dawn at the Alamo’ commemorative ceremony to take place Friday

SAN ANTONIO – A large crowd of people is expected to gather around the Alamo early Friday morning to witness the “Dawn at the Alamo” commemorative ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to begin around 6 a.m. and will honor and remember both armies who made their sacrifice 184 years ago.

The “Dawn at the Alamo” describes the events leading up to the morning of the battle.

