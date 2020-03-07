How to easily burn calories, follow through on New Year’s weight loss resolutions

SAN ANTONIO – Losing weight is one of the top ten New Year's resolutions made every year; however, not everyone is able to follow through.

With breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, some Americans may consume over 3,000 calories a day, but they only burn 2,700 calories. So, how do we burn more?

The first step: Timing. One study found working out before breakfast burned nearly 500 more calories than skipping the first meal of the day.

This also broke down more fat and kept insulin levels up.

But, you don’t always have to break a sweat to burn the bulge. Even just watching a 90-minute scary movie can burn over 100 calories.

Looking for more movement?

Knockout a few chores and burn 200 calories. Wiping counters, dusting floorboards and vacuuming burns four calories per minute and you don't have to do it alone.

To know just how many calories you burn a day, you need to know your basal metabolic rate — that’s the total number of calories your body needs to perform basic functions.

Also, don’t forget to rest. Just sleeping for eight hours will help you get rid of 500 calories.