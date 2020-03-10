SWAT standoff ends with 28-year-old squatter giving himself up to deputies, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A standoff has ended in northeast Bexar County after a 28-year-old man who was squatting behind a home gave himself up to authorities, officials said.

Deputies were called out to the 9500 block of Bending Crest by a homeowner who told them a person they knew was squatting in a shed behind their home, officials said.

When deputies arrived, they said Jonathan Gutierrez told them he was armed and threatened to shoot at them.

The SWAT team and negotiators were later called to try to get the man out of where he was barricaded.

Deputies surrounded the scene to secure the perimeter, and the San Antonio Police Department’s helicopter was used to monitor from above until the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s drone was used.

Negotiators were able to get Gutierrez to give himself up without incident, ending the standoff, officials said.

BCSO said the suspect had an active felony warrant for possession of narcotics. It’s unclear if he actually had a weapon during the standoff.

Officials said Gutierrez showed erratic behavior but don’t believe he was under the influence. They said he was checked out by emergency medical services personnel before being taken in for processing.

Officials said they’re still determining which additional charges Gutierrez will face in addition to the possession of narcotics charge.

It’s unclear how long Gutierrez was squatting in the shed, official say.