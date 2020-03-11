Man wanted on child sex crimes could be in Northeast SA

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for a man wanted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Robert Lee Redd Jr., 49, has been on the run since May 2019 after an indictment was filed with the Bexar County 144th District Court.

“The indictment alleged that Redd sexually assaulted a child through physical force and contact,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman. “The child was under the age of 14 years old.”

Redd’s last known place of residence was on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Redd’s arrest.

