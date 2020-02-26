Search underway for man accused of sexually assaulting child under 6

SAN ANTONIO – The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for Hermilo Chavez Jr., 30, on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Authorities have been searching for him since May 2019 when a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“The indictment alleged that Chavez sexually assaulted a child through physical force and contact. The victim was under the age of 6 years old,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Chavez’s last known place of residence was on the South Side of San Antonio.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Chavez’s arrest.

