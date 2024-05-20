Sharks exhibition opens at Witte Museum this Saturday

The Witte Museum is set to open its new blockbuster exhibition featuring sharks this Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – Sharks, sharks, and more sharks! The Witte Museum is set to open its new blockbuster exhibition featuring sharks this Saturday.

The Witte Museum said visitors can enjoy 10 scientifically accurate life-sized models of sharks from around the world and get hands-on through unique artifacts and tactile displays from May 25 to Sept. 2 in the Mays Family Center.

The new “Sharks” exhibit will join Surviving Space: Astronauts & Asteroids at the Witte.

“Created by the Australian Museum, Sharks explores the diversity of these ancient and infamous fishes, highlighting the very latest scientific discoveries and cultural tales from around the globe,” the Witte said in a news release.

The new exhibition, which spans 10,000 square feet, explores sharks’ genetic diversity, territories, interactions, and significance to ocean ecosystems.

“Sharks are awesome! They evolved earlier than dinosaurs and have survived multiple mass extinctions,” said Dirk Elmendorf, CEO & president of the Witte Museum, in the news release. “Sharks are endlessly fascinating for so many reasons. The Witte is excited to bring this exhibition to San Antonio, where museum visitors can get as close as possible to these incredible creatures—without getting eaten.”

The shark models feature the now-extinct 270-million-year-old Helicoprion (also known as the buzzsaw shark), the bull shark, the Great White shark, the tiger shark, the grey nurse shark, and the hammerhead shark.

Tickets to the Sharks exhibition are an extra $10 surcharge on top of museum admission. Reserve tickets at WitteMuseum.org.