SAPD: Woman trying to cross street struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman was taken to to area hospital after being hit by a car late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, just north of downtown.

According to police, the woman was struck while she was attempting to cross the street.

Police said the driver of the car pulled over following the accident, in attempt to render aid.

The driver had just gotten off of work and was not intoxicated, police said.

The name and age of the woman struck were not disclosed. It is unclear if she was in a crosswalk.