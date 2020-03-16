Fire damages storage room at Leon Valley restaurant

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A late-night fire damaged a storage room at a Leon Valley restaurant, the Leon Valley Fire Department said Sunday.

The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at Chachos restaurant in the 6700 block of Poss Road, not far from Grissom and Bandera Road.

According to the Leon Valley Fire Department fire chief, smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a small building near the main restaurant.

The fire chief said the cause could either be due to faulty wiring or a cigarette.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $25,000.

There were no reports of injuries.