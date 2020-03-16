Man threatens Dollar General employee during theft of laundry detergent, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side.

The robbery occurred Feb. 19 at a Dollar General in the 2200 block of Castroville Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) attempted to leave without paying for laundry detergent. That’s when, police said, an employee confronted the man in order to get him to return the item.

Police said the man threatened to shoot the employee if he did not allow him to leave.

The man fled in a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was last seen leaving a different location in the same Jeep that was used in the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.