South Texas VA clinics implement changes due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Veterans Health Care System announced Monday that it is taking additional steps to ensure the safety of veterans, volunteers and visitors.

If a veteran is concerned that they may have COVID-19, they should call 877-537-7348 before going to VA clinic. Virtual care and support is available 24/7 at no cost to veterans who are enrolled for VA health care, according to a press release.

Everyone who enters the South Texas Veterans Health Care System campuses will be prescreened. People will be asked three questions:

Do you have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to an area where COVID-19 is widespread or where community spread has occurred? Have you been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19?

Patients are encouraged to arrive early to their appointments because the prescreening process could take long.

This affects the following hospitals and clinics:

Audie L. Murphy VA Medical Center in San Antonio

Kerrville VA Medical Center

Frank M. Tejeda Outpatient Clinic

North Central Federal Clinic

Balcones Heights Outpatient Clinic

Shavano Park Outpatient Clinic

South Bexar Outpatient Clinic

Victoria Outpatient Clinic

Data Point Outpatient Clinic

Northeast 410

Northwest 410

Pecan Valley

New Braunfels

Southwest Military

Seguin

Beeville

The following locations have a “no visitor” policy:

Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital, 7400 Merton Minter, San Antonio, Texas 78229

Kerrville and San Antonio Community Living Centers (VA nursing homes)

Inpatient units at the Spinal Cord Injury Unit, Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Domiciliary, Polytrauma Transitional Rehabilitation Program. The only exceptions will be in compassionate cases, when veterans are in their last stages of life on hospice units.

Patients with appointments at outpatients clinics are “strongly encouraged” to limit family members to one during appointments. No children under 18 years old are allowed.

Click here for more information on how the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is handling the coronavirus.

Find more coronavirus coverage from KSAT here.