71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

71ºF

Local News

Man, 58, killed in officer-involved shooting, police say

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: shooting, sapd, san antonio, downtown
Man, 58, killed in officer-involved shooting, police say
Man, 58, killed in officer-involved shooting, police say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting west of downtown, police said.

The shooting happened near the corner of South Laredo and South Alamo streets on Monday night.

Police said a sergeant attempted a traffic stop, which then led to a struggle with the driver they attempted to stop.

Officials said the man pulled out a machete, and the officer shot once at the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

KSAT will update you with the latest information on this case when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: