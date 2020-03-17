Man, 58, killed in officer-involved shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting west of downtown, police said.

The shooting happened near the corner of South Laredo and South Alamo streets on Monday night.

Police said a sergeant attempted a traffic stop, which then led to a struggle with the driver they attempted to stop.

Officials said the man pulled out a machete, and the officer shot once at the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

