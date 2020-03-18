Man hospitalized after crashing in front of UT Health Science Center, walking away from scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who sped off from a fire station and crashed into two utility poles in the Medical Center has been hospitalized.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near the University of Texas Health Science Center at Babcock Road and Louis Pasteur Drive.

The man first went to a fire station and complained of chest pains. When he didn’t receive attention, he sped off toward a hospital, heading northbound on Babcock, a San Antonio police sergeant at the scene said.

Bexar County jail inmate undergoes coronavirus testing after showing flu-like symptoms, BCSO says

He jumped the curb in front of UT Health Science Center and crashed into two utility poles, according to police.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, near Babcock Road and Louis Pasteur Drive, police said. (KSAT)

The man left the scene and began walking on the sidewalk. He was eventually detained and transported to University Hospital with minor injuries and chest pain.

Police said he will be assessed for driving while intoxicated at the hospital. It is unclear if he is facing any charges at this time.