Bexar County jail inmate undergoes coronavirus testing after showing flu-like symptoms, BCSO says
BCSO taking other safety precautions
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions after a male inmate at the jail presented flu-like symptoms, officials said.
BCSO said the inmate was immediately isolated and placed in a negative pressure cell. He is being medically evaluated and has been tested for other illnesses, including COVID-19, as a precaution, officials said.
The test results are pending.
BCSO said current indications are that the inmate may have something as simple as a cold.
BCSO said health and safety protocols are underway. It said no inmates are under full medical quarantine and all new inmates will be getting screened for the novel coronavirus.
KSAT will update you with any new information when it becomes available.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
