Bexar County jail inmate undergoes coronavirus testing after showing flu-like symptoms, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions after a male inmate at the jail presented flu-like symptoms, officials said.

BCSO said the inmate was immediately isolated and placed in a negative pressure cell. He is being medically evaluated and has been tested for other illnesses, including COVID-19, as a precaution, officials said.

The test results are pending.

BCSO said current indications are that the inmate may have something as simple as a cold.

BCSO said health and safety protocols are underway. It said no inmates are under full medical quarantine and all new inmates will be getting screened for the novel coronavirus.

