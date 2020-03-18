Man walking to job at Parks & Recreation Department fatally struck by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was walking to work at the Parks & Recreation Department on Enrique M. Barrera Parkway was fatally struck by a car Wednesday.

San Antonio police said the man died at the scene after he was hit just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Barrera Parkway and Gena Drive, not far from Callaghan Road.

Officers believe the man had just exited a VIA bus at a bus stop across the street from the Parks & Recreation Department.

The man did not use a crosswalk when he was crossing Barrera Parkway, police said.

A driver, who also works at the department, was traveling eastbound on Barrera Parkway when they struck the man. The driver stopped to render aid, according to police.

The man has not been identified by authorities but police say he was in his 50s.

The driver is not facing any charges at this time, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.