KSAT12 News at 5:30, March 22, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials are confirming the first COVID-19 death in Bexar county.

Governor Greg Abbott issued two new executive orders in an effort to better combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Local churches have taken precaution and shut down to help stop further spreading the virus. See how one local church is still gathering for service without breaking any laws.

Editor’s note: You can watch all these newscasts — plus original content, SA Live, breaking news and more — for free on KSAT TV, our streaming app that works with Roku, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV.