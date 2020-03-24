Hat disguise doesn’t work for San Antonio murder suspect who jumped bail

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio murder suspect who removed his GPS monitor and jumped bail last month is back in custody, Bexar County sheriff’s officials confirmed Tuesday.

David Hinojosa, charged in the August 2017 murder of Joseph “Dash” Torres, was taken back into custody March 11 following a car crash.

Hinojosa, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, attempted to conceal himself with a cap when approached by deputies, a BCSO spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Deputies, however, recognized Hinojosa and arrested him.

Hinojosa, who was armed at the time of his re-arrest, faces an additional charge of unlawful carry of a weapon.

Murder suspect on the loose after jumping bail on $300,000 bond

A warrant was issued by a magistrate judge for Hinojosa’s arrest last month following GPS monitor violations.

The warrant was issued weeks after Hinojosa was able to be released on a $300,000 bond.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Torres at The Fabulous Texas Sugartime Bar following a disturbance.