Krispy Kreme gives free donuts to healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Will a doughnut bring a smile to your face? How about a free dozen? We need more reasons to smile and this offer will do just that.

Krispy Kreme announced it’s giving all healthcare workers a free dozen glazed doughnuts every Monday through May 12 to show their gratitude for all they are doing during the coronavirus outbreak.

This initiative kicks off on Monday which just so happens to be National Doctor’s Day and the promotion concludes after National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.

To claim the dozen doughnuts, healthcare workers will simply go through the drive-thru, give their order and show an employee badge.

To further spread the sweet doughnut love, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen glazed doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery orders placed on Saturday beginning March 28.

Krispy Kreme hopes customers will share the love with neighbors by giving them the free dozen doughnuts which will include a special smiley-face doughnut.

To help make the delivery to your neighbors easier, Krispy Kreme will securely seal and bag the dozen individually and provide instructions on how to have contactless drop-off to help with social distancing guidelines.

For more information, click here.

*This story originally appeared on News4Jax.com.