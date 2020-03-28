SAPD: Man in critical condition after Southwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head overnight on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened at 11:18 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. Pyron Avenue.

Police say several people were hanging out near a home when a car pulled up and one of the suspects pulled a gun.

The suspect allegedly fired several shots toward the home, hitting one person in the head, authorities say.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the suspect took off after the shots were fired but he was later found and arrested a few blocks away.

Officers on the scene said the suspect and the victim are cousins who had an argument over something from earlier in the day.