San Antonio artist creates ‘Pandemic Loteria’ cards

SAN ANTONIO – Most of us may be used to the traditional Loteria card but San Antonio artist Rafael Gonzales Jr. is changing it up with his version of “Pandemic Loteria.”

“I started with just the Rona one and then kept having ideas for others," Gonzales said.

Since the first card came out he’s created over a dozen more.

“It has become a light-hearted distraction from all the news and being stuck at home,” Gonzales said.

Other cards include “La Botella” depicting a bottle of hand sanitizer, “El Hoarder” showing rolls of toilet paper and “El Homeskool” depicting a tablet.

“Our SA community relates to Loteria and it brings a sense of comfort, family, and fun during all of this,” Gonzales said.

You can visit Gonzales’s Instagram page or website to see the Loteria cards.