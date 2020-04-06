Three CommuniCare health care workers test positive for COVID-19, West Campus closed for deep sanitation

SAN ANTONIO – Three health care workers at the CommuniCare West Campus clinic have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the company.

Officials said the staff and patients who worked with the infected health care workers have been notified, but said there was minimal exposure due to the current use of telemedicine and curbside services.

The West Clinic, located at 1102 Barclay Street, has shut down for deep sanitation and will reopen on Wednesday, officials said.

Communicare issued the following statement:

As COVID-19 continues to impact our Bexar County community, the risk to our health care workers is, unfortunately, a large vulnerability amidst the evolving public health developments. Through early preparation, strong sanitation efforts, and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our patients and staff. Following guidance from federal, state, and local officials, CommuniCare Health Centers has already implemented the following changes across our operations.

Clinical Operations Adjustments:

Amended clinical hours to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until further notice.

Prioritizing acute medical care and offering curbside assistance for those with upper respiratory illnesses.

Adjusted to universal screenings and temperatures for all patients and staff.

Screening for COVID-19 testing at three locations (while supplies last).

Providing emergency dental services for patients with emergent needs.

Rescheduling other non-acute medical, behavioral, and oral health care appointments to limit exposure and reduce infection risk.

Continuing to provide case management/emergency assistance services (Ex. Women’s, Infant, and Children’s programs).

Expanding telemedicine options to provide remote care where possible.

Working with pharmacy partners to ensure that our patients have access to their medications.

CommuniCare will continue to work collaboratively across our service area to seek creative and safe ways to care for patients in most need. We will remain resilient in our fight against this coronavirus and will work hard to prevent a further spread.“