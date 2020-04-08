Lockdown issued at Bexar County Jail after 2 more COVID-19 cases confirmed

SAN ANTONIO – All Bexar County detention facilities were locked down Wednesday for decontamination after a deputy and civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was notified early Wednesday morning that a jailer and a Bexar County facilities maintenance employee tested positive for the novel virus. Because the maintenance employee had access to all jail facilities, a complete decontamination process will be conducted.

The lockdown is expected to last until this evening, according to the news release. It only affected non-public parts of the jail.

“All public entrances are open and business that is normally conducted at the Detention Centers, such as bonds, attorney visits, and property pick up, is ongoing at this time,” according to the news release.

The deputy who contracted the virus is a recent graduate of cadet class 2020-Alpha, leading officials to believe the virus was contracted through close contact with another deputy who tested positive for the virus last week. The entire class was placed on leave.

The deputy last worked on Saturday. They were assigned to a living unit at the jail, according to the news release.

Due to the social distancing measures in place, officials believe that deputies and inmates who came into contact with the deputy are at “low risk” of contracting COVID-19.

To date, a total of 4 BCSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19.