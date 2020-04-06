BCSO academy class placed on leave after recently-graduated jailer tests positive for COVID-19

The 2020-Alpha class that recently graduated from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office academy was placed on leave after a recently-graduated jailer tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

The deputy was placed on leave before ever reporting to work after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, according to the news release.

Bexar County jailer who tested positive for COVID-19 worked 1 day after feeling sick

The deputy was not in contact with inmates or other detention deputies that work in the jail, but the deputy was in contact with several classmates, according to the news release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, graduate class 2020-Alpha has been placed on leave,” officials wrote in the news release.

Cadet class 2020-Charlie will continue to work in the Adult Detention Center to augment staffing levels until 2020-Alpha returns to duty, the release states. Cadet Class 2020-Bravo is currently in the academy, and is slated to graduate on April 16th.

A total of three BCSO employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday. The cases do not appear to be related to each other, and so far, no inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: