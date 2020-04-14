SAQ Virtual Town Hall: Mayor Nirenberg, local bioscience experts explain how innovative technology is fighting COVID-19 in SA
Viewers can submit questions for Wednesday’s event through prompt below
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to medical and academic research institutions, an innovative private sector and active military missions, and they are all developing innovative technologies to fight COVID-19.
On Wednesday, April 15, KSAT will host and broadcast a Virtual Town Hall with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local bioscience experts about local innovative solutions.
The Town Hall will start at 6:30 p.m. during KSAT12′s evening newscast and continue online from 7-8 p.m on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s free streaming app. The entire event will be livestreamed in the video player above.
The panelists include:
- Dr. Larry Schlesinger, President/CEO of Texas Biomedical Research Institute
- Rachel Beddard, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BioBridge Global
- Walter Downing, Executive VP/COO of Southwest Research Institute
- Dr. Thomas Patterson, Chief of Infectious Disease, UT Health San Antonio
- Dr. Doug Frantz, UTSA Center for Innovative Drug Discovery
Viewers can submit questions through the prompt at the end of this article and then watch Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. to potentially see the answer.
Find more answers on our SAQ page and submit your questions for the mayor here and your questions for local bioscience experts through the prompt below:
