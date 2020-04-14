SAQ Virtual Town Hall: Mayor Nirenberg, local bioscience experts explain how innovative technology is fighting COVID-19 in SA

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to medical and academic research institutions, an innovative private sector and active military missions, and they are all developing innovative technologies to fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 15, KSAT will host and broadcast a Virtual Town Hall with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local bioscience experts about local innovative solutions.

The Town Hall will start at 6:30 p.m. during KSAT12′s evening newscast and continue online from 7-8 p.m on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s free streaming app. The entire event will be livestreamed in the video player above.

The panelists include:

Dr. Larry Schlesinger, President/CEO of Texas Biomedical Research Institute

Rachel Beddard, MD, Chief Medical Officer of BioBridge Global

Walter Downing, Executive VP/COO of Southwest Research Institute

Dr. Thomas Patterson, Chief of Infectious Disease, UT Health San Antonio

Dr. Doug Frantz, UTSA Center for Innovative Drug Discovery

Viewers can submit questions through the prompt at the end of this article and then watch Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. to potentially see the answer.

Find more answers on our SAQ page and submit your questions for the mayor here and your questions for local bioscience experts through the prompt below: