At least 1 dead in NE Side vehicle crash, police say

Emergency crews responded just before 7 a.m. to access road of I-35 near Walzem Rd.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of crash on I-35 access road near Walzem. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead in a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the Interstate 35 north access road near Walzem Road.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how the crash occurred. A sergeant at the scene tells KSAT at least one person has died from their injuries.

