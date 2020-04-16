At least 1 dead in NE Side vehicle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person is dead in a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. on the Interstate 35 north access road near Walzem Road.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how the crash occurred. A sergeant at the scene tells KSAT at least one person has died from their injuries.

KSAT has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.