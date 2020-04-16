Trust Index: No, you don’t have to repay stimulus check

There’s confusion circulating online about whether people need to pay back the federal stimulus checks being sent out.

Several videos circulating on social media claim that you’ll eventually have to pay it back next year. The confusion stems from some of the language used in the relief bill.

KSAT’s Trust Index verification team reviewed the claim and determined this is not true.

Trust Index: Not True

You will not have to pay back the stimulus check.

The Associated Press confirmed with the IRS and Department of Treasury you do not have to repay the stimulus check.

Business Insider explains this is a “refundable tax credit” that does not require repayment.

Trust Index

