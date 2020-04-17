Alamo Heights High School names new principal

Alamo Heights, Texas – The Alamo Heights Independent School District has named the next principal of Alamo Heights High School.

Cory Smith, currently the principal at Ramblewood Middle School in Florida, has been selected for the top spot in charge of the Mules.

“I am thrilled to be joining the AHISD community and I am beyond excited to be the new principal of Alamo Heights High School," Smith said. “I look forward to meeting our students and families, faculty and staff, and community of stakeholders. Together, we will take AHHS to new heights! I cannot wait to “Throw My Mules Up” with our entire school and community."

Smith previously served for eight years as assistant principal at Coral Springs High School. She taught English at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for seven years and Language Arts at H.D. Perry Middle School for a year, where she began her career in education.

A press release said Smith intends to work collaboratively with teachers and staff to provide structured, high-quality instruction for all students and set a climate of high expectations as a foundation for success in high school, college as well as future careers.

“Cory has a longstanding history of serving as a principal who leads from the heart, prioritizing the work of building trust and positive relationships with her students, staff and community," Dr. Dana Bashara, superintendent of schools said. "She is known for her strong interpersonal skills and her talent as a secondary instructional leader.”