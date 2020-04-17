Archdiocese of San Antonio extends changes impacting parishes to May 18 due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller announced Thursday that the original changes impacting parishes in the Archdiocese of San Antonio due to COVID-19 are being pushed back to May 18.

The Archdiocese noted that due to new data indicated that the peak in Texas may not happen until the end of April to mid-May, and the date is consistent with statewide models of Texas.

They did note that if the state improves over the next few weeks then the date could change to an earlier date.