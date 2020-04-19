Cuero firefighters called to three unrelated fires within hours of each other

The Cuero Fire Department was kept busy early Sunday morning with three unrelated fires that sparked within hours of each other, according to a news release from DeWitt County.

The first fire was called in early Sunday morning at 1:50 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Sarah, according to the news release.

At 6:40 a.m., some of the crew had to be reassigned after a trash dumpster fire was called in. That fire was believed to be intentionally set, and the suspect believed to be behind the arson was arrested by the Cuero Police Department, according to the news release.

Then, at about 7:50 a.m., the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department was called to a car wreck with a possible entrapment. That car lit on fire as firefighters were in route to the call, according to the news release.

A passerby had assisted the driver in getting out with only minor injuries reported.

All three unrelated cases are under investigation.