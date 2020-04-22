1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Southeast Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side, police said.

Officials said the shooting call was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard.

When police arrived to the apartment complex where the shooting happened, they found a 38-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

A 26-year-old man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say there are two possible suspect vehicles involved in the shooting.

Officers said they found a handgun and bullet rounds at the scene.