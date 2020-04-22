Family Service Neighborhood Place still open to families who need help

SAN ANTONIO – With schools and many businesses closed, some families don’t have access to the resources they need.

Local nonprofit Family Service has kept its doors open at the Neighborhood Place to help these families.

Family Service Neighborhood Place provides financial counseling, mental health counseling and workforce development.

“We’re trying to provide an area where families can go and do some of the things they need to do throughout the day and have that atmosphere of safe and healthy,” said Sandy Garza, education director of Family Service. “We are sanitizing and following all the guidelines.”

Oneida Perez is taking her three children to the Teen Tech Center at Family Service’s Neighborhood Place for help with online learning.

“(Distance learning is) challenging, especially because there’s one (child) taking college/high school (courses),” said Perez. “And another one in middle school, taking GT and AP classes, and another in fifth grade, he has some learning disabilities.”

The Teen Tech Center also offers tutoring and has art supplies.

“There’s educational support for the older children, there’s computer access, there’s WiFi,” said Garza.

And while Garza says they have the space to practice social distancing, they are still asking those who need help to call ahead.

“We do ask that they call ahead to let them know that they will be going over, just to make sure we are prepared and we following all the guidelines that are being set,” said Garza.

You can make an appointment by calling Family Service Neighborhood Place at 210-431-7500.