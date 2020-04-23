Why has Fiesta not been canceled in November given CDC concerns of a second wave of COVID-19? Mayor Nirenberg responds to viewer questions

KSAT Viewer Question: Why has Fiesta not been canceled (in November) given CDC concerns of a second wave of COVID-19?

While some health experts have warned that there could be a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said we’re not entirely sure what will happen with the virus between now and November.

“With all optimism and hope we’re going to party with Fiesta in November,” Nirenberg said. "But if the health guidance suggests we’re going to be in the middle of fighting this pandemic, a second wave of this in the fall, we will cancel Fiesta."

“It’s a little too early to make that decision,” Nirenberg said.

Mayor Nirenberg responded to other KSAT viewer questions during Wednesday's Q&A segments during the 6 p.m. newscast and on KSAT News at Nine.