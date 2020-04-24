Has San Antonio reached its COVID-19 peak? How are hospitals preparing for a possible second wave of the coronavirus?

SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease control has warned about a possible second wave of rapid spread of the coronavirus. With that in mind, we asked Emergency Room Doctor Robert A Frolichstein what local hospitals are doing to prepare for this possibility.

Frolichstein said he is hopeful that a second wave wouldn’t come for several months.

“That will give us time to really perfect the strategies we have in place already to keep the healthcare workforce healthy as well as any patients that have to come to the hospital healthy. It will allow us to build up our supplies of PPE. And probably most importantly, hopefully it will allow all the brilliant people out there working on treatments and vaccines to have some time to develop some effective treatments,” Frolichstein said.

Frolichstein is also hopeful that San Antonio has already seen its peak of COVID-19 cases but he says it’s possible the peak could come over the next week.

Frolichstein said maintaining social distancing and wearing masks are what’s going to keep our peak from being as hard hitting as it has been in other parts of the world.

