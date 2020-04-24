Thunderbirds reportedly plan flyover in San Antonio amid coronavirus pandemic

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will flyover San Antonio to thank the frontline responders battling the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump confirmed the report, announcing that the mission is named “Operation America Strong.” The military’s top flight teams, the Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds, will hold demonstration in city’s across the country.

Though the exact time and date have not been announced, the report indicated that the Thunderbirds will soon flyover San Antonio.

Further south, the Blue Angels will pay Kingsville and Corpus Christi a visit, according to the report.

The Thunderbirds have already begun their flyovers, according to their Twitter account.

Saturday, we flew over hospitals, medical facilities and major metropolitan areas in Colorado to honor the frontline medical personnel combatting #COVID19.#AirForceSalutes pic.twitter.com/4AvwHr1ILd — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 20, 2020

It costs roughly $60,000 an hour to to dispatch the squadrons, according to the Washington Post report. Military officials said money has been set aside from the Pentagon’s budget to pay for it.