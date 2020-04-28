Man out jogging hit by sedan on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was hit by a car while jogging early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Blanco Road near Vista Valet and Vista del Norte on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was simply out jogging when he was struck by the sedan.

Police said the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and will not be charged.

The injured man was treated by EMS crews. He is expected to recover.