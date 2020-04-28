SAFD: 17 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire at NE Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – 17 people, including three children, have been displaced following a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 2 a.m. after a lightning strike hit an apartment building in the 3400 block of Salado Creek, not far from Nacogdoches Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames shooting from the roof of the building.

The fire affected all eight units and the building is now completely destroyed, fire officials said. Some of the people inside either heard the lightning or the smoke detectors and got safely out.

Fire officials said firefighters and police knocked on doors to get the others still sleeping out of their apartments. No one was hurt by the fire.

Authorities say in total, 17 people and three children have been displaced. The apartment complex is placing many of them into other units, officials said.