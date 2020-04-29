Arson investigators looking for cause of fire that destroyed East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire in an East side man’s home early Wednesday.

Firefighters say the tiny building, which is behind a main home in the 100 block of F Street, had no working utilities.

They feared for a while that someone was inside the burning building.

When firefighters arrived around 3:45 a.m., relatives of that man told them their father was still inside.

However, it turned out he had gone out, arriving home in the middle of the commotion.

At one point, though, firefighters had to have police intervene to calm the fearful family members.

No one was hurt but the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.