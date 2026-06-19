North Side restaurant owner’s stroke leaves family business in limbo

SAN ANTONIO – What started as one family’s dream has turned into a fight to keep it alive.

For Anne and Gunawan Halim, owners of Asian Bite near Stone Oak, the restaurant was more than a business. It was a way to support their family while staying close to their two sons, including one who is nonverbal and lives with autism.

“The first reason was for my son,” Anne Halim told KSAT. “I have a lot of appointments, therapies, and doctor appointments for him. We also love the culinary business.”

The couple took over Asian Bite in 2024 after years of working in the restaurant industry. Anne said owning a restaurant allowed her family to work toward something she hoped her children could one day inherit.

But that future changed suddenly on May 29.

Anne said the family spent the day celebrating a happy occasion.

“That day was a graduation for my son, we worked like regular, and then nighttime, it happened,” she said.

During the night, her husband suffered a stroke at home.

“He fell. We didn’t know until I woke up at 4 in the morning,” she said.

Gunawan was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found bleeding in his brain. He underwent emergency surgery and spent about a week in intensive care before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Anne said her husband is showing signs of progress, particularly with his speech, but he remains paralyzed on the left side of his body and faces a long recovery.

“It’s sad because he’s the only one,” Anne said. “I don’t know when he can be back.”

That uncertainty extends beyond his health.

As the restaurant’s owner and only cook, Gunawan’s absence forced Anne to temporarily close Asian Bite’s doors. She has even placed a “Business For Sale” sign outside the front door. Anne told KSAT she is unsure how long she can manage everything on her own.

“Everything is too much on my plate right now,” she said. “If I have to run the restaurant, I don’t think I can do it.”

The decision has been especially difficult because of what the restaurant represents for their family.

For 17 years of marriage, Anne said she and Gunawan worked hard to provide for their children. She describes her husband as a dedicated provider who was always working to support his family.

“He’s a hard worker,” Anne said. “I just think about him and the kids.”

As medical bills continue to grow and the family remains without income from the restaurant, friends and community members stepped in to help.

A friend created a GoFundMe page on the family’s behalf. Since the page was created, it has garnered more than $23,000 for the family.

Anne said she has been overwhelmed by the support from customers, neighbors, teachers and members of the Stone Oak community.

“I’m really grateful. I’m very blessed,” she said. “I didn’t even think I could get that.”

For now, Anne is focused on helping her husband recover while caring for their children and navigating difficult decisions about the future of the restaurant.

“All the stuff that I do is all about my family,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to do one step at a time.”

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