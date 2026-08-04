Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man hospitalized in serious condition after Northwest Side stabbing, SAPD says

Officers say the man was stabbed at least twice

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 3:35 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ingram Road, which is located near Callaghan Road.

Police said the man was stabbed once in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. Afterward, he was chased across the street to a McDonald’s, where he was stabbed for a second time.

An SAPD sergeant said the man ran around the McDonald’s and left a blood trail. A knife was also located in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said.

The man then ran to a nearby bank, where EMS officials responded and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said two men fled the scene.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.