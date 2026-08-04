Man hospitalized in serious condition after Northwest Side stabbing, SAPD says Officers say the man was stabbed at least twice SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the stabbing around 3:35 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ingram Road, which is located near Callaghan Road.
Police said the man was stabbed once in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. Afterward, he was chased across the street to a McDonald’s, where he was stabbed for a second time.
An SAPD sergeant said the man ran around the McDonald’s and left a blood trail. A knife was also located in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said.
The man then ran to a nearby bank, where EMS officials responded and took him to a local hospital for treatment.
Officers said two men fled the scene.
Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.
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About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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