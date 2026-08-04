Man hospitalized in serious condition after Northwest Side stabbing, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed multiple times early Tuesday on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the stabbing around 3:35 a.m. in the 6000 block of Ingram Road, which is located near Callaghan Road.

Police said the man was stabbed once in the parking lot of a Dollar Tree. Afterward, he was chased across the street to a McDonald’s, where he was stabbed for a second time.

An SAPD sergeant said the man ran around the McDonald’s and left a blood trail. A knife was also located in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said.

The man then ran to a nearby bank, where EMS officials responded and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers said two men fled the scene.

Further information was not readily available. Check back later for updates.

Read also: