Comal ISD celebrates, recognizes school cafeteria, nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day
District’s child nutrition staff served 121,518 meals at 10 locations in last 5 weeks, school officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District celebrated the annual School Lunch Hero Day on Friday.
School officials said the national program recognizes school nutrition professionals "for the work they do to ensure students across the country are well-fed every day."
The district's child nutrition staff has served 121,518 meals at 10 locations in the last five weeks, school officials said. With public schools closed due to COVID-19, the school cafeteria and nutrition workers serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to students in need.
"Comal ISD would like to thank each of its child nutrition professionals for what they do on a daily basis, but especially for their work during this time, and a special thank you to the managers and heroes at the 10 emergency sites," the district said in its release.
The district provided the following locations and names in its release:
- Bill Brown Elementary: Manager Rodney Bradly, Susan Padon, Jennifer Sanchea and Rebecca Coventry.
- Clear Springs Elementary: Alisha Giles, Malou Zikos, Janie Gomez and Annabelle Garcia.
- Freiheit Elementary: Jamie Silva, Priscilla Dowlen Angelicia Cueva and Sally Shannon.
- Goodwin Frazier Elementary: Manager Jessica Boone, Cristina Lagunas, Donna Hernandez, Sandra Mata and Junaita Marroquin.
- Kinder Ranch Elementary: Manager Rosalinda Martinez, Ellen Garcez, Delia Vasquez, Liz Parker and Mina Connolly.
- Mountain Valley Elementary: Manager Letty Mata, Cynthia Peters, Ana Avila and Tammie Job.
- Morningside Elementary: Jackie Enriquez, Pola Valdes, Rachel Hernandez and Sharon Ahren.
- Rebecca Creek Elementary: Manager Janice Mitchell, Shelley Ruiz, Maria Sosa and Maria Casas.
- Specht Elementary: Manager Kelly Holling, Sonia Diaz, Angela Lewis and Aiyana Kopplinger.
- Startzville Elementary: Manager Ciria Kitzel, Cynthia Coonrad and Donna Hales.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.