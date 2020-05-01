Comal ISD celebrates, recognizes school cafeteria, nutrition professionals on School Lunch Hero Day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal Independent School District celebrated the annual School Lunch Hero Day on Friday.

School officials said the national program recognizes school nutrition professionals "for the work they do to ensure students across the country are well-fed every day."

The district's child nutrition staff has served 121,518 meals at 10 locations in the last five weeks, school officials said. With public schools closed due to COVID-19, the school cafeteria and nutrition workers serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday to students in need.

"Comal ISD would like to thank each of its child nutrition professionals for what they do on a daily basis, but especially for their work during this time, and a special thank you to the managers and heroes at the 10 emergency sites," the district said in its release.

The district provided the following locations and names in its release: