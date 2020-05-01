San Antonio-area universities to have virtual graduation ceremonies in May, in-person commencements in fall

SAN ANTONIO – Commencement ceremonies are a big deal for most college graduates. It’s a time when the graduates and their families celebrate the accomplishment of earning a degree that cost them money, sacrifice and hard work.

But amid a global pandemic, universities have canceled in-person commencement ceremonies this semester. Many are opting for virtual ceremonies now, and in-person events later.

Here’s what San Antonio-area colleges and universities are doing.

Alamo Colleges: All five colleges in the district will postpone their spring commencement ceremonies until December, according to the district’s website. Conferring of degrees or certificates won’t be affected by the postponement.

Our Lady of the Lake University: The May commencement ceremony has been canceled. The ceremony recognizing May graduates will be combined with the December ceremony, which is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2020.

St. Mary’s University: Spring 2020 graduates will be honored through a virtual graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on May 9. Jennifer Robbins will still give a commencement speech. Spring 2020 graduates can walk the stage in their regalia at the Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 ceremonies.

Texas A&M University-San Antonio: Originally planned for May 15, the spring commencement ceremony will now be held on Sept. 25 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Texas State University: Spring commencement has been postponed and will now coincide with summer commencement on Aug. 6-8.

Trinity University: Degrees will be conferred virtually on May 16, according to a news release. The university’s in-person spring commencement ceremony has been postponed until Aug. 8. During the weekend of Aug. 8, graduates will take part in Trinity traditions, including the senior tower climb, the honor awards ceremony, baccalaureate vespers, receptions and special commencements.

The University of the Incarnate Word: A virtual graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 30. May graduates are invited to walk the stage in the December graduation.

The University of Texas at San Antonio: Virtual commencement ceremonies will take place on the weekend of May 23-24. There will be three separate virtual ceremonies depending on colleges. An in-person ceremony will be planned for later this year, according to UTSA’s website.