Texas A&M-San Antonio will hold spring commencement in September

SAN ANTONIO – Postponed due to the novel coronavirus, Texas A&M University-San Antonio will now hold its spring commencement in September.

The rescheduled graduation ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Freeman Coliseum. It had originally been planned for May 15.

Other universities in the San Antonio area have yet to announce new commencement dates or if they are postponing their ceremonies due to the pandemic, which has forced all classes to move online.

The University of Texas at San Antonio has said its commencement, previously scheduled for May 16-17, will be postponed and possibly be rescheduled for late summer or early fall.

The “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders issued for Bexar County and San Antonio prohibit public and private gatherings consisting of anyone other than immediate household or family members until at least April 9 unless extended.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott extended Texas school closures until May 4.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

