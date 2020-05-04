Man critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Fredericksburg Road, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at Fredericksburg Road and Woodlawn.

Officials said the man was crossing the roadway, not on a crosswalk, and was struck in the middle of the street by a vehicle traveling southbound.

When officers were called to the scene, witnesses lead them to the suspect’s vehicle, a white Mustang.

When police confronted the driver, officers said the vehicle took off and a short chase ensued.

Man hit, killed after SUV struck by another driver on I-10, authorities say

The chase ended on Balcones Heights Road and police said the suspect pulled over on the side of the road on his own.

The victim was in critical condition but police said his current status is unknown.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.