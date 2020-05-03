Man hit, killed after SUV struck by another driver on I-10, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – One man was hit and killed by another driver after his SUV stalled out on the highway, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on I-10, right under UTSA Boulevard.

Authorities said an SUV was stopped on I-10 when a driver of a pickup truck heading eastbound crashed into it. The driver of the SUV died on impact, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash was ruled as an accident and police said alcohol was not a factor.

Another driver tried to avoid the wreck, but she lost control of her vehicle and crashed. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to SAPD.