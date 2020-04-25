Motorcyclist killed in seven-vehicle crash on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving seven vehicles on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on South Flores Street and SW Military Drive.

Authorities said one vehicle abruptly stopped for an unknown reason, and six other vehicles, including the motorcycle, couldn’t stop in time to avoid a crash, causing a domino effect.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it’s unclear if the motorcyclist was traveling in the same lane as the first stopped vehicle or if it was clipped by another vehicle involved.

No other injuries were reported.

The identity of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released, pending notification of the victim’s family members.

Officials said the scene likely won’t be cleared for another hour or so.

The investigation is still ongoing and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.