Police: Man threatened to kill employees while robbing dollar store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar and threatening two workers.

Felix Rodriguez, 41, has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after the incident Tuesday at the store in the 2600 block of W. Southcross Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rodriguez left the store with merchandise he did not pay for and was approached by two female employees, police said.

He then displayed a knife and threatened to kill them, the affidavit states.

The victims “backed away” as he loaded the stolen merchandise into his vehicle, but they were able to get his license plate number.

Police said the man had been stopped in that same vehicle before.

His bond was set at $50,000, online jail records show.