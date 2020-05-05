Officials: 30-year-old man killed in apparent drug deal outside San Antonio motel

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in an apparent drug deal last week.

Joshua Barron Lewis, 30, died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday at a Super 8 motel in the 300 block of Roland Road, officials said. He died at the scene following a shooting in the parking lot.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Lewis approached the passenger’s side door of a vehicle for a transaction when he was shot from behind by two men.

Lewis had been staying at the motel, McManus said.

The assailants’ faces were covered up, therefore there was no description of them, he said.

No arrests have been made.