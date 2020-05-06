Here are the businesses offering deals during Teacher Appreciation Week

SAN ANTONIO – Teachers are rockstars every day of the year, but Teacher Appreciation Week shines a little more light on all they do for kids.

While teachers might not be inside the classroom with their students, they’re still working hard to keep education moving amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why several businesses around San Antonio and the nation want to thank them with deals and freebies during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Here are some deals that we know about. Check back for updates.

Barnes & Noble: Teachers who are in the “Barnes & Noble Educator Program” can receive 25% off of books in the publisher’s list. The offer is valid on education appreciation days. It is free to sign up as a member.

Bee Clean Car Wash: Bee Hive Washes (a $14.99 value) will be free for educators at all seven locations. Customers can let clerks know that they’re teachers by showing their badge or by emailing their information to contact@beecleanwash.com, which will then give a QR code to scan at the kiosk.

Costco: Teachers can receive a $30 Costco shop card when they purchase a membership activation. Customers must provide a school name and school email address.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Those who want to treat their teachers to some bagels can give them gift cards, which are 20% off from May 4-8.

Grimaldi’s: Teachers can receive 15% off from May 4-8. This offer is not available for delivery.

Michael’s: Teachers can receive 20% off their entire purchase excluding sale items from May 3-9.

Office Depot/Office Max: Teachers who are reward members can receive 5-times the rewards on qualifying purchases from May 3-9.

Santikos: Through May 11, teachers that present a valid ID with proof of a movie ticket purchase will receive a free large popcorn.

SONIC: Customers can use the promo code “TEACHERS” in the app for a free large drink or a slush with a purchase, according to USA Today.

